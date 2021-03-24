Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 24.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Leak! InnoCan Pharma: Der nächste 80%-Kurssprung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B8L8 ISIN: NO0010234552 Ticker-Symbol: FKM 
Tradegate
23.03.21
15:59 Uhr
65,30 Euro
-2,00
-2,97 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
OBX Total Return Index
1-Jahres-Chart
AKER ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKER ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
65,7066,3018:38
65,7566,2518:41
PR Newswire
24.03.2021 | 17:34
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Key information relating to the cash dividend to by paid by Aker ASA

OSLO, Norway, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA's Board of Directors has decided to propose to the General Meeting on April 28, 2021, an ordinary dividend of NOK 11.75 per share for the fiscal year 2020, and that the General Meeting authorizes the Board to adopt an additional dividend during 2021 based on the 2020 annual accounts.

Dividend amount: NOK 11.75 per share
Declared currency: NOK
Last day including right: 28 April 2021
Ex-date: 29 April 2021
Record Date: 30 April 2021
Payment date: On or about 7 May 2021
Approval date: 28 April 2021

For further information, please contact:

Christina Chappell Glenn
Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
christina.glenn@akerasa.com
+47 90 53 27 74

Media contact:

Atle Kigen
Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs
atle.kigen@akerasa.com
+47 90 78 48 78

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/key-information-relating-to-the-cash-dividend-to-by-paid-by-aker-asa,c3313576

AKER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.