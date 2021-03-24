Key information relating to the cash dividend to by paid by Aker ASA

OSLO, Norway, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA's Board of Directors has decided to propose to the General Meeting on April 28, 2021, an ordinary dividend of NOK 11.75 per share for the fiscal year 2020, and that the General Meeting authorizes the Board to adopt an additional dividend during 2021 based on the 2020 annual accounts.

Dividend amount: NOK 11.75 per share

Declared currency: NOK

Last day including right: 28 April 2021

Ex-date: 29 April 2021

Record Date: 30 April 2021

Payment date: On or about 7 May 2021

Approval date: 28 April 2021

For further information, please contact:

Christina Chappell Glenn

Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

christina.glenn@akerasa.com

+47 90 53 27 74

Media contact:

Atle Kigen

Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs

atle.kigen@akerasa.com

+47 90 78 48 78

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

