This report provides comprehensive insights about 30+ companies and 30+ pipeline drugs in Scleroderma pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Scleroderma is a group of rare diseases that involve the hardening and tightening of the skin and connective tissues. Scleroderma affects women more often than men and most commonly occurs between the ages of 30 and 50. While there is no cure for scleroderma, a variety of treatments can ease symptoms and improve quality of life. There are many different types of scleroderma. In some people, scleroderma affects only the skin. But in many people, scleroderma also harms structures beyond the skin, such as blood vessels, internal organs and the digestive tract (systemic scleroderma). Scleroderma results from an overproduction and accumulation of collagen in body tissues. There are 2 main types of scleroderma: localised scleroderma just affects the skin and systemic sclerosis may affect blood circulation and internal organs as well as the skin.

The report by the publisher outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Scleroderma pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Scleroderma treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Scleroderma commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Scleroderma collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.

Report Highlights

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Scleroderma R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Scleroderma.

Scleroderma Emerging Drugs Chapters

This segment of the Scleroderma report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase III, II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.

Scleroderma Emerging Drugs

Lenabasum: Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Lenabasum is a novel, oral, small molecule that selectively binds as an agonist to the cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) and resolves inflammation and limits fibrosis in animal and human models of disease. CB2 is preferentially expressed on activated immune cells and on fibroblasts, muscle cells, and endothelial cells. Lenabasum has demonstrated acceptable safety and tolerability profiles in clinical studies to date. It is currently in Phase III for Systemic scleroderma and is being developed by Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

EHP 101: Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals

EHP-101 is an oral formulation of a new chemical entity derived from synthetic cannabidiol, also known as CBD, one of the most abundant molecules found in the cannabis plant. The fully synthetic novel molecule formulated in EHP-101 has been rationally designed to enhance the therapeutic benefits of CBD by being a dual peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor gamma (PPAR?) and cannabinoid type 2 receptor (CB2) agonist that also activates the hypoxia inducible factor (HIF) pathway. It is currently in Phase II scleroderma and is being developed by Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals.

Scleroderma: Therapeutic Assessment

This segment of the report provides insights about the different Scleroderma drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:

Major Players in Scleroderma

There are approx. 30+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Scleroderma. The companies which have their Scleroderma drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Preregistration include, Pfizer.

Phases

This report covers around 30+ products under different phases of clinical development like

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued Inactive candidates

Key Questions Answered

Current Treatment Scenario and Emerging Therapies:

How many companies are developing Scleroderma drugs?

How many Scleroderma drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Scleroderma?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Scleroderma therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Scleroderma and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players

Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals

Gesynta Pharma

Formation Biologics

Fibrocell Science

CSL Behring

ChemomAb

Luminary Therapeutics

