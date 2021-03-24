ACCESS TO PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS

Groupe SEB (Paris:SK) informs its shareholders that the Combined General Meeting of Thursday, May 20, 2021 will be held at the Groupe SEB Headquarters, 112 Chemin du Moulin Carron, 69130 Écully, France, at 3:00 p.m. CET, in closed session, without the physical presence of shareholders.

At the time of convening the General Meeting, measures taken by the authorities that limit or prohibit travel or gatherings for health and safety reasons prevent shareholders from physically attending the General Meeting.

This decision has been made in accordance with Order No. 2020-321 of March 25, 2020 and Order No. 2020-418 of April 10, 2020, as extended by Order No. 2021-255 of March 9, 2021.

Notice of the meeting was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires (BALO) of March 24, 2021. Notice of the meeting will also be published in the Journal d'Annonces Légales (JAL) LE TOUT LYON and in the BALO at least 15 days before the date of the Combined General Meeting.

The meeting notice, featuring the agenda, the draft resolutions approved by the Board of Directors on February 23, 2021 and the main participation and voting procedures may be found in the Shareholders area in the General Meeting section of the Group corporate website: www.groupeseb.com.

The 2021 SEB S.A. Annual General Meeting will be livestreamed on the Company's website, www.groupeseb.com, barring any technical difficulties that seriously disrupt the broadcast or render it impossible. The replay will be available on the Company's website within five business days after May 20, 2021.

The Company invites its shareholders to vote by postal mail, e mail or by proxy (to the Chairman or to a third party) and to consult its website www.groupeseb.com regularly to keep up with the latest news and definitive arrangements for the 2021 SEB S.A. Combined General Meeting.

Documents and information relating to this General Meeting will be made available to shareholders in compliance with the legal and regulatory provisions in force.

Next key dates 2021 April 22 | after market closes Q1 2021 sales and financial data May 20 | 3:00 pm (Paris time) Annual General Meeting July 23 before market opens H1 2021 sales and results October 26 after market closes 9-month 2021 sales and financial data

World reference in small domestic equipment, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 31 top brands including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 360 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness and client service. Present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales of €6.9 billion in 2020 and has more than 33,000 employees worldwide.

