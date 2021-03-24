Scrivener 3 for Windows Launches #1 Writing App Receives Major Update: UI Refresh and Many New Features

#1 Writing App Receives Major Update: UI Refresh and Many New Features

TRURO, England, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Literature & Latte Ltd, (L&L) creators of productivity software for writers of all types from novelists and screenwriters to academics and journalists announce the release of Scrivener 3.0 for Windows.

Scrivener unites everything needed to write, research and arrange long documents in a single, powerful app. At its heart is a simple ring-binder metaphor that allows users to gather material and flick between different parts of their manuscript, notes and references with ease. Long documents can be broken into shorter, more manageable sections which are edited in isolation or as a whole using Scrivener's innovative "Scrivenings" mode.

Scrivener for Windows 3.0 features:

Modernised, redesigned UI with all-new graphical elements and a flatter, fresher feel.

A true styles system, making it much easier to format headings, block quotes and more, and to reformat everything on the fly before export or print.

"Compile", Scrivener's powerful export feature, has been rebuilt from the ground up, making it much easier for novices to use while providing even more power.

ePub 3 support and improved Kindle export, with fully customisable CSS for ebooks.

New "Copyholders" feature: navigate your writing using the binder on one side of the UI while viewing more than one research document and the outliner on the other.

Enhanced outlining. Scrivener's corkboard and outliner are now more flexible and show text previews for documents with no synopsis.

Writing History: keep track of how much you write every day.

Track threads on the corkboard: Scrivener's new "Arrange by Label" corkboard mode allows you to arrange cards along coloured lines representing labels. Great for working out different storylines or themes.

Scrivener's search and text engines have been completely overhauled with many new features added and upgraded, including quick search, RegEx everywhere, replacements and more.

32-bit 64-bit options with faster performance.

Much, much more.

Pricing:

Scrivener for Windows costs $49.

Owners of Scrivener for Windows 1 who bought the app before 20thNovember 2017 receive a 49% discount, while upgrading is free to all who purchased after this date.

Requirements:

Windows 7 SP1+ with .NET Framework 4.6.2+

Trial:

A free 30-day trial is available from L&L's website.

URL: www.literatureandlatte.com/scrivener

About Literature & Latte

Founded out of a desire to design tools that embrace the creativity of all forms of composition, L&L's apps include Scrivener, hugely popular among authors of all stripes, and Scapple, crafted for freeform note taking. Scrivener is also available for macOS and iOS.

For further information, images and sample projects, download Scrivener's press kit:

www.literatureandlatte.com/press-kit

Contact:

Julia Pierce, Marketing and Communications, Literature & Latte Ltd

Email: press@literatureandlatte.com

Twitter: @ScrivenerApp