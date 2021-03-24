Nickel 28 Capital Corp. ("Nickel 28" or the "Company") (TSXV: NKL) (FSE: 3JC), one of Canada's only pure-play nickel and cobalt producers, today announced its participation in the following events:

Adelaide Capital's Battery Metals Pitch Battle

Anthony Milewski, Chairman of Nickel 28, will be participating in Adelaide Capital's Battery Metals Pitch Battle on Thursday, March 25th from 4:15 to 5:30pm ET. Please register here if you would like to attend: Adelaide Capital Battery Metals Pitch Battle . The webinar will also be live streamed on YouTube for those who are unable to access Zoom: YouTube Live Stream . A replay will be made available after the event on Adelaide Capital's YouTube channel. The Pitch Battle will be a charitable event in support of the Leukemia Lymphoma Society of Canada. If you would like to and are able to donate, you can find the link here: https://bit.ly/3r93cut (note that the link will not be active until March 25th).

Justin Cochrane, President and CEO of Nickel 28, will be participating in a Battery Metals Panel on Friday, March 26th at 12pm ET, hosted by 6ix. Mr. Cochrane will be participating in the conversation with two other industry leaders. Register here: https://6ix.com/event/battery-metals-panel-part-2/

About Nickel 28

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. is a nickel-cobalt producer through its 8.56% joint-venture interest in the producing, long-life and world-class Ramu Nickel-Cobalt Operation located in Papua New Guinea. Ramu provides Nickel 28 with significant attributable nickel and cobalt production thereby offering our shareholders direct exposure to two metals which are critical to the adoption of electric vehicles. In addition, Nickel 28 manages a portfolio of 13 nickel and cobalt royalties on development and exploration projects in Canada, Australia and Papua New Guinea.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain information which constitutes 'forward-looking statements' and 'forward-looking information' within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the Company's control. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties underlying these forward-looking statements materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements could vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this release and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

Contacts:

Investor Contact:

Justin Cochrane

Tel: 647.846.7765

Email: info@nickel28.com