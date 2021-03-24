"Sustainable Luxury Isn't a Trend, it's a Movement" - Bonnie Howe, CEO of Luxury Love Company

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2021 / Bonnie Howe founded Luxury Love Company as an eCommerce platform carrying both new and pre-loved luxury accessories and jewelry. With sustainability and social responsibility at the company's core, Bonnie shares how consumers can stay fashionable while consciously contributing to their community in the process.

As Coco Chanel once said, "Fashion is not something that exists in dresses only." Her beautiful proclamation draws attention to the fact that accessories are an integral part of any outfit. Bonnie Howe, the founder and CEO of Luxury Love Company, is all too familiar with this belief and has spent her life sharing it with clients across the globe.

"Look good. Feel good. Do good. That's our mantra at Luxury Love Company," shared Bonnie. The Miami-based industry-leading eCommerce boutique has spent years doing precisely that. Their online collection of accessories and jewelry offers shoppers thousands of options to transform clothing into outfits.

Having traveled to 30+ countries and personally shopped for 5000+ clients, Bonnie is famous in the fashion community for her keen eye and exquisite taste. She brings this to the carefully curated collection of goods found on Luxury Love Company's vast virtual catalog.

But the brand stands for more than just keeping its clients in vogue.

Through its mission to do good, Luxury Love Company is focused on ensuring sustainability is at the company's core. As a firm believer in this, Bonnie predicts that "sustainable luxury isn't a trend, it's a movement."

In honoring this movement, Luxury Love Company encourages quality over quantity, while also carrying pre-loved pieces.

"When you purchase a piece of luxury fashion, you aren't just purchasing a brand. You're purchasing a piece that has been precisely made to stand the test of time," shared Bonnie.

The quality inherent to luxury goods such as Chanel bags, Valentino stilettos, and Louis Vuitton leather items makes them treasures that persist from decade to decade. Both the new and sustainable collections featured at Luxury Love Company promote the importance of purchasing with purpose.

Buyers are not contributing to the impact of fast-fashion, which is responsible for overfilling our landfills and damaging our oceans.

Rather, Luxury Love Company clients are consciously choosing to purchase products that have a positive impact not only on their personal aesthetic, but on the world.

For those who grapple with price-tag shock when browsing through the catalog of luxury goods, it's important to remember that such products are not simply a purchase, but an investment.

Forbes recently shared that, "Designer Handbags Are Now A Better Investment Than Art," recognizing the likes of Hermès, Chanel, and Louis Vuitton for their exquisite value retention.

In fact, the past decade has seen those brands spike in valuation by an average of 83%.



Two iconic Chanel bags that have withstood the test of time

So perhaps you found a great deal on a bargain bin bag, but in the next five years, will that bag retain its value, or better yet, see its value inflate? Unlikely. More likely is that it will end up in the landfill amongst the heaping piles of other fast-fashion impulse buys, rejects, and over-stock.

Looking good and feeling good is all the more sweeter when backed by the act of doing good, as offered to Luxury Love Company shoppers.

From Coast to Coast: Sustainability is Sweeping the Nation

"We've recently partnered with the latest supplier of preloved handbags in North America to open a showroom for them in Miami," shared Bonnie in reference to Luxury Love Company's partnership with Marque, a Californian-based reseller. "They've grown leaps and bounds in 2020 with the heightened demand in luxury resale."

The partnership of these two companies further exemplifies how they are putting a focus on sustainability, bringing their solutions from coast to coast in an effort to promote quality over quantity.

Additionally, Luxury Love Company announced just last month a partnership with Atelier Swarovski, shining a light on Conscious Luxury through a stunning showcase of artisanal skill.

Through partnering with other industry leaders who share a passion for sustainability, Luxury Love Company is at the forefront of crafting creative solutions for consumers looking to consciously participate in today's fashion.



Bonnie Howe, Founder and CEO of Luxury Love Company

Consciously Contributing to the Community

Luxury Love Company's mission to do good does not simply stop with the products they carry and the partnerships they create. The company is a proud supporter of Lotus House, a local Miami organization that is dedicated to improving the lives of homeless women, youth, and children through providing sanctuary, support, and the resources to empower them to succeed.

"We believe it is our obligation to give back," shared Bonnie, "which is why we have partnered with Lotus House to donate a portion of every sale." Clients can comfortably shop at Luxury Love Company knowing that they are procuring pieces that positively impact the sustainability of both the environment as well as the community, creating options for future success in both regards.

For many fashion lovers, shopping is a beautiful experience. It is the convergence of personal expression, creativity, and self-love. Through Luxury Love Company, Bonnie Howe is determined to keep the shopping experience euphoric, ensuring that the soul is nurtured as much as the wardrobe when it comes time to check out.

Explore how Bonnie is incorporating the mantra of Coco Chanel through the pieces featured at Luxury Love Company, reminding all that fashion goes far beyond dresses.

