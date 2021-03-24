Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 24.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Leak! InnoCan Pharma: Der nächste 80%-Kurssprung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 864684 ISIN: IE0001827041 Ticker-Symbol: CRG 
Tradegate
24.03.21
14:26 Uhr
38,160 Euro
+0,540
+1,44 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
FTSE-100
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
CRH PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CRH PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,71038,05019:46
37,63037,98019:46
ACCESSWIRE
24.03.2021 | 18:56
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CRH PLC Announces AGM Notice and Form of Proxy

Re: Notice of 2021 Annual General Meeting and Form of Proxy (the "Documents)

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2021 / CRH plc (the "Company")(LSE:CRH)(ISE:CRG)(NYSE:CRH):

The Notice of the 2021 Annual General Meeting and a Form of Proxy have been published by the Company. The Documents are available to view on the Company's website, www.crh.com/investors/shareholder-centre/agm.

The Documents have been submitted to the U.K. National Storage Mechanism and Euronext Dublin and will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

and at:

Companies Announcement Office
Euronext Dublin
28 Anglesea Street
Dublin 2
Tel. no: + 353 1 617 4200

The Documents are expected to be posted to shareholders on 31st March 2021.

Enquiries

Contact
Neil Colgan
Company Secretary
Tel: 00 3531 6344340

SOURCE: CRH PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/637282/CRH-PLC-Announces-AGM-Notice-and-Form-of-Proxy

CRH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.