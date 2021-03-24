Re: Notice of 2021 Annual General Meeting and Form of Proxy (the "Documents)
DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2021 / CRH plc (the "Company")(LSE:CRH)(ISE:CRG)(NYSE:CRH):
The Notice of the 2021 Annual General Meeting and a Form of Proxy have been published by the Company. The Documents are available to view on the Company's website, www.crh.com/investors/shareholder-centre/agm.
The Documents have been submitted to the U.K. National Storage Mechanism and Euronext Dublin and will shortly be available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
and at:
Companies Announcement Office
Euronext Dublin
28 Anglesea Street
Dublin 2
Tel. no: + 353 1 617 4200
The Documents are expected to be posted to shareholders on 31st March 2021.
Enquiries
Contact
Neil Colgan
Company Secretary
Tel: 00 3531 6344340
SOURCE: CRH PLC
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/637282/CRH-PLC-Announces-AGM-Notice-and-Form-of-Proxy