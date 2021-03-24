Re: Notice of 2021 Annual General Meeting and Form of Proxy (the "Documents)

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2021 / CRH plc (the "Company")(LSE:CRH)(ISE:CRG)(NYSE:CRH):

The Notice of the 2021 Annual General Meeting and a Form of Proxy have been published by the Company. The Documents are available to view on the Company's website, www.crh.com/investors/shareholder-centre/agm.

The Documents have been submitted to the U.K. National Storage Mechanism and Euronext Dublin and will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

and at:

Companies Announcement Office

Euronext Dublin

28 Anglesea Street

Dublin 2

Tel. no: + 353 1 617 4200

The Documents are expected to be posted to shareholders on 31st March 2021.

Enquiries

Contact

Neil Colgan

Company Secretary

Tel: 00 3531 6344340

SOURCE: CRH PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/637282/CRH-PLC-Announces-AGM-Notice-and-Form-of-Proxy