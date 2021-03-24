MND: MND statement on cyber attack

The MND Group (Euronext Growth - FR0011584549 - ALMND) had some of its servers in France and Austria infected by malware on the night of 22-23 March 2021. For security reasons, all of the Group's servers were disconnected and shut down to prevent any spread to the rest of the IT system.

This cyber attack had no impact on the systems linked to Group customer operations, in particular the remote control of avalanche release or snowmaking solutions.

The Group's production units based in France will have to slow down or stop operations for a few days.

A business recovery plan has been set in motion and the Group's teams, together with cybersecurity experts and the relevant authorities, are entirely focused on dealing with this attack and its consequences.

The Group will be able to gradually and safely resume some of its activities starting next week. At the same time, investigations will be carried out in order to fully restore all systems.

MND thanks its customers and partners for their understanding and support, as well as all of its teams for their dedication in addressing this situation.

Further information will be provided at the end of April, with the publication of interim results for 2020/2021.

MND is a French industrial group specialised in ropeway mobility, snowmaking systems, mountain safety and thrill-making leisure facilities. With over 3,000 customers in 49 countries, MND contributes every day through its four core businesses to mobility, leisure activities and the safety of all, while offering proven and lasting solutions based on its experience in mountain activities. Based in Savoie, MND is staffed by 300 employees and relies on seven international distribution subsidiaries and 28 distributors to develop its business activities around the world. MND is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (FR0011584549 - ALMND).

