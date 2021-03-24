Ivrnet Inc.: Ivrnet Announces Telepay integration with Char-Broil

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2021 / Ivrnet Inc. (TSXV:IVI) ("Ivrnet"), a leading developer of value added business automation software, announces that is has partnered with Char-Broil to provide Char-Broil consumers the ability to make credit card payments over the phone through Ivrnet's PCI compliant Telepay software.

"Char-Broil has remained America's favorite grill brand since 1948 by providing easy-to-use and innovative products," stated Wes Middleton, Char-Broil's Consumer Experience Manager. "Telepay aligns with our core strengths by enabling customers to make streamlined and safe payments resulting in an enhanced purchasing experience."

Ivrnet's CEO, Andrew Watts, commented, "This relationship with the iconic Char-Broil brand further positions Ivrnet as an industry leader in providing organizations simplified payment solutions that mitigate fraud risk."

For users, Telepay provides safe, secure, easy credit card processing over the phone, allowing them to pay their bills simply and quickly. For companies, Telepay streamlines the payment process by decreasing call center time, costs, and complexity, while increasing the satisfaction and experience of their customers. Telepay descopes complex compliance and security issues for these companies, dramatically reducing the cost of Payment Card Industry (PCI) compliance.

Telepay can be implemented through inhouse or third-party call centers as well as dial in numbers on invoices to an automated Ivrnet IVR attendant or through the call agent.

For further information on Ivrnet's Telepay solution visit: https://ivrnet.com/modules/payments/

About Ivrnet

Ivrnet is a software and communications company that develops, hosts, sells and supports value-added business automation software. The company's products and services are delivered through the Internet and traditional phone network. These applications facilitate automated interaction through personalized communication between people, mass communication for disseminating information to thousands of people concurrently, and personalized communication between people and automated systems.

For further information: please contact Andrew Watts, President and CEO, Ivrnet Inc.; Suite 222, 1338 - 36 Avenue NW, Calgary, Alberta T2E 6T6; Tel/fax 1.800.351.7227; E-mail: investors@ivrnet.com; www.ivrnet.com.

