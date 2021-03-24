Airdrie, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2021) - Vitreous Glass Inc (TSXV: VCI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Joanne Hruska, CFA, ICD.D as a Director of the Company, effective immediately.

Hruska has over 25 years of finance experience and is currently the Capital Markets and ESG Strategist at Integral Capital Markets. Previously she was an award-winning investment manager for a publicly traded firm with over $1 billion in assets under management. She has been president of five organizations, has held positions on 11 public, private and not-for-profit boards and has been chair three times. Hruska graduated from the University of Calgary with a major in Finance and has both the Chartered Financial Analyst and the Institute of Corporate Directors Director Designations.

Vitreous operates a waste glass processing facility at Airdrie, Alberta. The company obtains post-consumer beverage containers from Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan. The company's facility removes contaminants and crushes the glass to the fine size required by its customers, who are three international manufacturers of fiberglass building insulation, who use the crushed glass as the major raw material in the manufacture of fiberglass building insulation.

