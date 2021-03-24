Statement From Dr Moncef Slaoui

LONDON, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The statement below is from Dr Moncef Slaoui in response to the announcement by GlaxoSmithKline plc today 24 March 2021.

It is with deep regret that I acknowledge today's statement from GlaxoSmithKline plc regarding my termination as Chair of the Galvani Board of Directors.

I have the utmost respect for my colleagues and feel terrible that my actions have put a former colleague in an uncomfortable situation.

I would like to apologise unreservedly to the employee concerned and I am deeply sorry for any distress caused.

I would also like to apologise to my wife and family for the pain this is causing.

I will work hard to redeem myself with all those that this situation has impacted.

I am taking a leave of absence from my current professional responsibilities effective immediately, to focus on my family.

Dr Moncef Slaoui

