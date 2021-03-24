Bogota, Colombia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2021) - Medcolcanna Organics Inc. (NEO: MCCN) ("Medcolcanna", "MCCN" or the "Company"), a leading Canadian and globally integrated medicinal cannabis company with operations in Colombia, announces an update with respect to the previously announced bridge loan arrangement with certain executive officers (the "Lenders") of the Company (the "Bridge Loan"), as more particularly set forth in the press releases dated Jan. 4, 2021 and Feb. 4 2021.

MCCN's CEO, Felipe de la Vega, commented:

"We are very pleased to have the executives of the Company show their commitment and lend the Company CDN$750,000. This investment into the Company by the executives will go a long way to aid the Company in achieving its 2021 goals."

Under the terms of the Bridge Loan, the Lenders provided an initial bridge loan financing amount of $275,000 for a two-year term at an annual interest rate of 7.85%, with interest payments completed quarterly and with amortization of same commencing fifteen months from the date of the loan.

The Company is now pleased to announce that an additional amount of CDN$475,000 was made available pursuant to the Bridge Loan, bringing the total available loan which was ultimately advanced to CDN$750,000.

Payments on the principal of the Bridge Loan are deferred until fifteen months after the commencement of the Bridge Loan, unless certain financing events or positive cash flow milestones are achieved by the Company wherein repayment of the Bridge Loan would be accelerated.

As part of the Bridge Loan arrangement, 11.25 million warrants with an exercise price of $0.10 over a two-year term were issued to the Lenders.

This loan is considered to be a "related party transaction" pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101, but the Company is availing itself of the exemptions from obtaining a formal valuation and obtaining "majority of the minority" approval due to the exemptions available in Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of said instrument.

About Medcolcanna

Medcolcanna is a Canadian-integrated medical cannabis company, whose fully licensed operations are based in Colombia.

Led by a proven and successful management team, Medcolcanna has a growing number of facilities in optimal growing locations, which positions the Company to become a global leader in the medical cannabis market.

Medcolcanna employs state-of-the-art organic agricultural technology and innovative pharmaceutical processes to produce high-quality products.

The Company's scalable production model and network of pharmaceutical partnerships globally ensures that they remain at the forefront of the medical cannabis industry.

