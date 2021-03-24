Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2021) - Discovery Harbour Resources Corp. (TSXV: DHR) (OTC Pink: DCHRF) (FSE: 4GW) (the "Company" or "Discovery Harbour") announces that it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for the previously announced amendment to the terms of 6,000,000 common share purchase warrants issued by the Company in connection with a private placement financing on July 23, 2018 and previously extended to March 31, 2021. The expiry date of the warrants has been extended by one year to March 31, 2022. The warrants to be amended do not include any warrants issued to finders or agents. No other terms of the warrants are to be amended and the exercise price remains at $0.10.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.discoveryharbour.com.

About Discovery Harbour

Discovery Harbour is focused on sourcing, exploring and developing mineral properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions. Its current primary focus is to undertake a drill program on Caldera, a low sulphidation epithermal gold project in Nevada. Additionally, Discovery Harbour has an agreement with Newcrest Resources, Inc on its Fortuity 89 property in Nevada.

