Chef Will Made It, a Los Angeles Celebrity Chef, Announces the Upcoming Launch of His Cookbook, Volume 1 on Amazon and Google

Chef Will Made It Provides His Services to Athletes, Celebs, and Actors Throughout Southern California

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2021 / Chef William Winton, who goes by the name Chef Will Made It, is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of his cookbook, Volume 1 on Amazon and Google.

Chef Will Made It specializes in making delicious home-cooked meals. After becoming a smashing success on social media, Chef Will Made It, is all set to step into the world of books, as he has announced the upcoming launch of Volume 1 of his cookbook series. Chef Will Made It stated that the cookbook is a part of a four-book series, in which he will be sharing his favorite healthy recipes with people who love to cook.

In his fifteen years of culinary experience, Chef Will Made It has touched the hearts and souls of thousands of diners. In addition to the impeccable high-volume fine dining experience, he provides private chef services to celebrity families, athletes, and actors throughout Southern California as well as around the globe.

Chef Will Made It is highly active on social media, especially on Instagram, and has over 65,000 followers. He always allures his followers by sharing mouth-watering pictures of his culinary creations. To enhance the interaction with his fans, he also offers free access to his seasonal and holiday recipes on all his social media accounts.

Whether you want to try international delicacies or enjoy a simple healthy meal, Chef Will Made It has got you covered. He has constantly been working to create alluring recipes that make people happy and alleviate the negative mood.

Meal delivery companies have seen sales boom tremendously during the coronavirus pandemic. On the contrary, the health-conscious consumers who desire fresh, home-cooked, healthy meals, have either hired private chefs or took cooking into their own hands.

Thousands of fans expressed their concerns to Chef Will Made It regarding their need for more recipes to help with adding a variety to their home-cooked meals during the pandemic. To resolve this problem, Chef Will Made It has curated his cookbooks to help his viewers learn how to prepare fine cuisines, healthy dinners, and creative vegetarian meals using the culinary techniques of any beginner or expert chef.

Chef Will Made It's first cookbook is focused on Asian cuisine, as hinted on a recent Instagram post. All the cookbooks are designed for those who want to eat freshly cooked healthy meals and are tired of buying expensive meals with low nutritional value, and for people who want to cook at home but can't find healthy recipes. The upcoming cookbooks will arrive in a print edition, and be available on Amazon and Google publishing networks for digital purchase.

To learn more about Chef Will Made It, please visit https://chefwillmadeit.com.

About Chef Will Made It:

Chef Will Made It is a friendly, enthusiastic chef who uses cooking to express himself. He takes great pleasure in the happiness of diners who eat the meals created by him. He specializes in multicultural cuisines like Italian, Mediterranean, Creole, and French. Today, Chef Will is a highly-reputed figure in the culinary world, with over 20,000,000 views on YouTube, 65,000 followers on Instagram, and three cookbooks in production. He recently took to Instagram and announced the launch of his cookbook series, starting with Asian cuisine. If you want to learn more about Chef Will Made It, you can visit his website. You can also follow him on social media, including Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest, and YouTube.

