Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Leak! InnoCan Pharma: Der nächste 80%-Kurssprung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853226 ISIN: JP3854600008 Ticker-Symbol: HDM 
Tradegate
24.03.21
15:40 Uhr
26,000 Euro
+0,510
+2,00 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,32025,74024.03.
25,30026,00024.03.
PR Newswire
25.03.2021 | 02:34
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Casio to Release EDIFICE Honda Racing Limited Edition Inspired by the Legendary Honda RC162 Motorcycle

TOKYO, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the EQS-930HR, the 5th collaboration model with Honda Racing in the EDIFICE line of high-performance metal chronographs based on the brand concept of "Speed and Intelligence."

EQS-930HR

Honda Racing refers to the motor sports activities that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. pursues around the world. The collaboration between Honda Racing and EDIFICE, both of which have origins in Japan, has evolved since 2018 from a shared dedication to leveraging high-tech capabilities in their global pursuits.

The year 2021 marks the 60th anniversary of the 1961 Honda victory in Round 2 of the 250cc Grand Prix in West Germany, where Kunimitsu Takahashi became the first Japanese rider to win a motorcycle road racing world championship. Designed to evoke the classic Honda RC162 bike that powered Takahashi to victory, the EQS-930HR pays homage to this historic feat. The watch's bezel and dial feature special processing to evoke the bike's hammered aluminum fairing. The black dial is accented with red inspired by the RC162's fuel tank, and silver, the color of the bike's body, and it is emblazoned with the striking yellow line motif and Honda logo as it appeared in 1961. The genuine leather band calls to mind the racing suit to evoke the scene of the legendary race.

This new watch is based on the EQS-930, with its innovative sharp and sporty form. Like the EQS-930, it employs Casio's innovative shadow-dispersing solar cells under the inset dials to make sure that the smaller amount of light that gets through the design-packed dial is still plenty to power the watch for stable operation and great efficiency.

RC162: https://www.honda.co.jp/sou50/Hworld/Hall/2rrace/260.html
EDIFICE official website: https://www.edifice-watches.com/

Honda Racing is trademark of Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1472689/image1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1472688/image2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1472687/image3.jpg

HONDA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.