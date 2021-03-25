-- The Technology Enables Positioning at a Nano Level --

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Co. Ltd (TOKYO:6302) (headquarters located in Tokyo, Japan, Shinji Shimomura CEO) has released the webinar video. The theme is "Vacuum Air Servo", which enables positioning at a nano level.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210324006034/en/

[URL] http://www.shi-mechatronics.jp/airservo/

Webinar Video now available

Chip miniaturization is accelerating in the semiconductor industry due to technological innovations such as 5G and autonomous driving.

At Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Co. Ltd, we developed the Vacuum Air Servo Stage for high precision devices, which is a new technology developed in Japan that enables world-class high-precision manufacturing.

Instead of conventional motor method with the Vacuum Air Servo Stage, we use air pressure as a driving force in vacuums using our proprietary air pressure control technology to achieve nano-level positioning.

All the motion and mechanism are introduced in the webinar video. Please enjoy.

About us

[Outline]

Company: Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Co. Ltd

Location: ThinkPark Tower, 2-1-1 Osaki Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, Japan

President CEO: Shinji Shimomura

Established: 1st of Nov, 1934

URL: https://www.shi.co.jp/english/

[Business description]

- Design, manufacture and sale of precision machine control equipment, electrical and electronic equipment and its application systems and various industrial control systems

- Software development and sales

Contact us

https://info.shi-mechatronics.com/l/845523/2020-11-12/7s8mz

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210324006034/en/

Contacts:

Miki Yamafuji

miki.yamafuji@shi-g.com

+81 80 1374 6015

Marketing Group, Sales Department, Mechatronics Div., Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Co. Ltd