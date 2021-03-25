Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.03.2021
Leak! InnoCan Pharma: Der nächste 80%-Kurssprung?
WKN: 904953 ISIN: NO0003067902 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.03.2021 | 07:05
Hexagon Composites ASA: Hexagon Composites Annual Report 2020

The Board of Directors of Hexagon Composites ASA approved the company's Annual Report on 24 March 2021. Please find attached the Annual Report, including the Sustainability Report 2020. The report is also available on www.hexagongroup.com).

For more information:
Hiva Ghiri, VP IR, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 958 66 790 | hiva.ghiri@hexagongroup.com

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites ASA
Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • Hexagon Annual Report 2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3d89cc3a-08c9-46f7-96ef-9d4033385e09)

