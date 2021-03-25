Molecular Partners AG: Molecular Partners Nominates Dominik Höchli, M.D., for Election to Its Board of Directors

Pharmaceutical industry expert with extensive knowledge of R&D and commercialization

ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2021 / Molecular Partners AG (SIX:MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company that is developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin® therapeutics, today announced the nomination of Dominik Höchli, M.D., to the Company's Board of Directors proposed for election at the 2021 Annual General Meeting on April 21, 2021.

"As Molecular Partners continues to welcome a diverse set of talents to our company, we are pleased to propose Dominik for election to our Board of Directors. With an extensive skillset including global medical affairs, commercialization, and business strategy, we view Dominik as a welcomed addition to our Board, and look forward to his participation in the future success of our Company," said Bill Burns, chairman of the Molecular Partners Board of Directors.

Dominik has 20 years of experience as a marketing and medical affairs executive. Until 2020, he worked at AbbVie as Vice President, Head of Global Medical Affairs and member of the R&D and the Commercial leadership team. He led global product launches for major blockbuster products, including HUMIRA, Maviret, Venetoclax and Skyrizi, and his leadership experience ranges from smaller country organizations and large global functions. He began his corporate career at McKinsey & Co. Dominik is a Swiss national and obtained his medical degree (M.D.) from the University of Bern.

About Molecular Partners AG

Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biotech company developing DARPin® therapeutics, a new class of custom-built protein drugs designed to address challenges current modalities cannot. The Company has formed partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies to advance DARPin® therapeutics in the areas of ophthalmology, oncology and infectious disease, and has compounds in various stages of clinical and preclinical development across multiple therapeutic areas.

For more information see www.molecularpartners.com and follow the Company on Twitter at @MolecularPrtnrs.

