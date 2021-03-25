The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 25.03.2021Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 25.03.2021Aktien1 SE0012481232 Atari S.A.2 GB00BMDQ4L78 Caerus Mineral Resources PLC3 US12803K1097 Caixabank S.A.4 US00130H2040 The AES Corp.5 NL00150006R6 CTP B.V.6 SE0015660030 Acrinova AB7 SE0013888831 Embellence Group AB8 CA49571M1077 Kingfisher Metals Corp.9 US31188H1014 Fast Retailing Co. Ltd.10 US92336Y1073 Verbund AG11 CA74765C1032 Quantum Battery Metals Corp.12 DE000A255F11 Friedrich Vorwerk Group SEAnleihen/ETF1 US02665WDW82 American Honda Finance Corp.2 US594918CF95 Microsoft Corp.3 XS2314246526 Stedin Holding N.V.4 XS2306533725 Asian Development Bank (ADB)5 BE0002784651 UCB S.A.6 CH0593893990 Aéroport International de Genève7 DE000DD5AWC0 DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank8 DE000DD5AWB2 DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank9 XS2325562424 Fresenius Finance Ireland PLC10 XS2325562697 Fresenius Finance Ireland PLC11 XS2325565104 Fresenius Finance Ireland PLC12 XS2324836878 Wolters Kluwer N.V.13 US23338VAN64 DTE Electric Co.14 US23338VAP13 DTE Electric Co.15 EU000A3KNYF7 Europäische Union16 EU000A3KNYG5 Europäische Union17 US665772CT43 Northern States Power Co. [Minn.]18 FI4000198122 SRV Yhtiöt Oyj19 XS2325696628 Saipem Finance International B.V.20 XS2325733413 Stellantis N.V.21 LU2244386053 € High Yield SRI Fossil Free - UCITS ETF Capitalisation22 LU2244386137 € High Yield SRI Fossil Free - UCITS ETF Distribution23 IE00BN7JGL35 Global Online Retail UCITS ETF – Accumulating24 IE00BMD8KP97 Invesco NASDAQ Next Generation 100 UCITS ETF - Acc25 IE00BNG8L278 Vanguard ESG Global All Cap UCITS ETF (USD) Accumulating26 IE00BNG8L385 Vanguard ESG Global All Cap UCITS ETF (USD) Distributing