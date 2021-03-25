India had 39.1 GW of grid-connected solar and 216 MW of off-grid projects in operation by the end of February. The state of Karnataka leads with 7.4 GW of installed solar capacity, followed by Rajasthan with 5.5 GW and Tamil Nadu with 4.4 GW.From pv magazine India India had installed 39.1 GW of cumulative grid-connected solar capacity by the end of February, according to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Power. The state of Karnataka leads with 7.4 GW of installed solar capacity, followed by Rajasthan with 5.5 GW and Tamil Nadu with 4.4 GW. By the end of February, the nation had also ...

