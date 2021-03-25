Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2021) - NetCents Technology Inc. (CSE: NC) (FSE: 26N) (OTCQB: NTTCF) ("NetCents" or the "Company"), a cryptocurrency payments company, is pleased to announce that it has fielded a surge in new partner sign-ups and leads in the last 60-days.

The Company has received an average of 10 - 15 new partner leads weekly over the past 60-days with a close rate of 30% over the 60-day period, increasing to 40% over the month of March as the Company continues to work on and close the incoming leads. As the Company continues to work on closing these existing and new incoming partnership leads, with an average lead to close time of 30 to 40-days, it expects to increase the lead to close rate. Driving this increased demand for partnerships is the Company's omnichannel marketing, existing partner referrals, organic inquires to the company, and increased interest in cryptocurrency within the traditional payment industry to fulfil consumer demand.

"In my three decades in the payments industry, I have never seen such huge demand for a product. Cryptocurrency, and the processing of payments in those currencies, is no longer something that is something for the future," stated Patrick Albright, Senior Vice President Strategic Development at NetCents Technology. "It is now necessary to have the ability to handle consumers' increased demand for cryptocurrency transactions. North American partners and merchants are now seeing what the rest of the world has already been witnessing. Crypto payments are here to stay and will become an increasing part of a successful payment strategy."

To meet this increasing demand in partner leads, sign-ups, and signed partner account management, the Company is in the process of tripling the size of its partner sales and account management team. This will allow the Company to decrease the time from lead to signed partner as well as increase the number of sales training seminars held ultimately increasing the number of signed and processing merchants and decreasing partnership activation timelines. Additionally, the Company will be automating the initial sign-up and onboarding process for new partners allowing it to focus on high value partnerships.

"NetCents is dedicated to providing an optimal customer service experience for both partners and merchants while offering customized product offerings that are tailored to the requirements of our diverse partner and merchant base," stated Clayton Moore, Founder and CEO of NetCents Technology. "Going forward, we expect to see continued and sustained increases in both merchants and partners supported by our best-in-class platform, attracting pricing and revenue share models, and unmatched customer experience. This hand-on approach to customized solutions helps attract an increasing number of partners, resulting in our record-breaking transaction volumes we see in our platform. We will continue to innovate in all areas of cryptocurrency payments, delivering the highest levels of quality and value for our customers."

About NetCents

NetCents Technology Inc, the transactional hub for all cryptocurrency payments, equips forward-thinking businesses with the technology to seamlessly integrate cryptocurrency processing into their payment model without taking on the risk or volatility of the crypto market. NetCents Technology is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FINTRAC.

For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.net-cents.com or contact Investor Relations: investor@net-cents.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

NetCents Technology Inc.

"Clayton Moore"

Clayton Moore, CEO, Founder and Director

NetCents Technology Inc.

1000 - 1021 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, BC, V6E 0C3

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/78476