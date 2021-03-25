iAgent to Help Manage Customer Interaction and Field Deployment

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2021) - Xigem Technologies Corporation (CSE: XIGM) (FSE: 2C1) ("Xigem" or the "Company"), a technology provider for the emerging remote economy, today announced that it is executing on a letter of intent (the "LOI") to enhance its iAgent cloud-based software platform for FluBusters Inc. ("FluBusters"), a commercial-grade pathogen prevention and decontamination service provider.

Xigem will work with FluBusters to help manage inbound customer inquiries, match them to available personnel, track the availability of teams and equipment, and optimize deployments.

The market for industrial cleaning is projected to reach US$65.5 billion worldwide by 2025.1 Demand is being driven by a growing focus on maintaining clean and healthy work environments, as manufacturers and other organizations seek to increase worker productivity and well-being.

"The decontamination services FluBusters provides are an excellent illustration of the importance of managing teams and customer service remotely," said Brian Kalish, co-founder and CEO of Xigem Technologies. "Most inquiries require a rapid response, employees are continually on the move, and customers need regular updates on timing. We anticipate that our technology platform can help FluBusters continue to successfully manage its growth."

"Our services are mission critical to our customers and the health and safety of their employees and other stakeholders," said Prakash Kumar, CEO of FluBusters Inc. "We endeavour to respond quickly to our customers, assess the specific cleaning services they require, deploy the right teams and equipment, and provide full visibility into the schedule. With the rapid growth of our business, we expect that a technology like iAgent will help us deliver on these promises."

Operating within the Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") market, which is estimated to be $300 billion globally by 20262, iAgent is a U.S. patented and Canadian patent pending cloud-based technology that will provide organizations with the infrastructure necessary to manage employees, assets and operations remotely. iAgent can be tailored for businesses to enable them to remotely track and manage assets, transactions, fulfilment and service cycles while seamlessly integrating with most CRM and ERP systems to profitably optimize the consumer, treatment seeker and learning experience.

Pursuant to the LOI, signed on October 30, 2020, upon completion of the customization, Xigem will license the iAgent platform to FluBusters on a SaaS basis for a recurring monthly licensing fee.

FluBusters is a commercial-grade pathogen prevention and decontamination service provider offering safe and secure hospital-grade solutions for disinfection of virus infected sites. Trusted by governments, hospitals, schools, assisted-living homes and other institutions to protect against harmful pathogens, including COVID-19, FluBusters has over 3,000 trained and certified sanitation specialists.

About Xigem Technologies Corporation

Established in Toronto, Ontario, Xigem Technologies Corporation (CSE: XIGM) (FSE: 2C1) is positioned to become a leading SaaS technology platform for the emerging near trillion dollar remote economy, with software capable of improving the capacity, productivity, and overall remote operations for businesses, consumers and other organizations. "iAgent," the Company's patented technology, will provide organizations, businesses and consumers with the tools necessary to thrive in a vast array of remote working, learning and treatment environments.

iAgent is a mobile, geo-targeted customer acquisition and retention application. iAgent will match sales and services with consumers, treatment seekers and students in real time. For businesses and institutions, iAgent can be tailored to remotely track and manage assets, transactions, fulfilment and service cycles while integrating with most CRM and ERP systems. For consumers, treatment seekers and students, iAgent remotely enables fulfilment and engagement with the everyday goods and services they demand.

1 Source: Research & Markets, "Industrial Cleaning Chemicals - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics," September 2020.

2 Source: Valuates Reports estimate, June 2020.

