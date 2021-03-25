Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Leak! InnoCan Pharma: Der nächste 80%-Kurssprung?
25.03.2021 | 08:34
One Heritage Group plc: Investor presentation

One Heritage Group plc (OHG) 
One Heritage Group plc: Investor presentation 
25-March-2021 / 07:02 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
25 March 2021 
ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC 
(the "Company" or "One Heritage") 
Investor presentation 
One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer focused on the North West of England, is pleased 
to announce that Jason Upton, CEO, and Luke Piggin, Finance Director, will host a live presentation to investors, via 
the Investor Meet Company platform, at 17:00 (BST) on 31 March 2021. 
The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your 
Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation. 
 
Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC via: 
 
https://www.investormeetcompany.com/one-heritage-group-plc/register-investor 
 
Investors who already follow ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be 
invited. 
 
Contacts 
One Heritage Group plc 
 
Jason Upton 
Chief Executive Officer 
Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com 
 
Luke Piggin 
Finance Director 
Email: luke.piggin@one-heritage.com 
 
Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker) 
Claire Louise Noyce 
Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com 
Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 
About One Heritage Group 
One Heritage Group is a property development and management company, focusing on the residential sector primarily in 
the North West and acting as its own principal or development manager on behalf of third-party investors for both 
development and refurbishment activities. The Company also provides letting and property and facilities management 
services for these products. 
One Heritage Group comprises a team of dedicated and experienced professionals with a proven track record in property 
development, investment and management. In 2020, One Heritage Group plc became one of the first publicly listed 
residential developers with a focus on Co-living. 
The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker 
OHG. 
For further information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.oneheritageplc.com/ 
 
 
 
ISIN:           GB00BLF79495 
Category Code:  UPD 
TIDM:           OHG 
LEI Code:       2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   96213 
EQS News ID:    1178183 
 
