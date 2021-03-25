Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Idun Industrier to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Stockholm, March 25, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Idun Industrier AB's shares (short name IDUN B) commences today on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company belongs to the Industrials sector. Idun Industrier is the 25th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. Idun is a corporate group that invests in and develops industrial and service businesses, with a long-term horizon. They often co-own businesses together with the management team in charge of each respective company. Idun invests in small and medium sized high-quality companies that generally are strongly focused within one or a couple of small market niches. "It is with great joy and pride that we today list our B shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and thereby welcome a number of new shareholders to Idun Industrier," said Karl-Emil Engström, CEO of Idun Industrier. "The listing facilitates for Idun to continue on the current path; investing in, and together with the management of each group company, developing small and mid-size quality companies." "We are happy to welcome Idun to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market as they list their B shares," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "They have made a rapid growth, making 18 acquisitions since the start. We look forward to follow their growth journey as a listed company." Idun Industrier AB has appointed Avanza Bank AB as Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Wulfing +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com