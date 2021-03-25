Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Leak! InnoCan Pharma: Der nächste 80%-Kurssprung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
25.03.2021 | 08:41
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Idun Industrier to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Stockholm, March 25, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
Idun Industrier AB's shares (short name IDUN B) commences today on the Nasdaq
First North Growth Market. The company belongs to the Industrials sector. Idun
Industrier is the 25th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic
markets* in 2021. 

Idun is a corporate group that invests in and develops industrial and service
businesses, with a long-term horizon. They often co-own businesses together
with the management team in charge of each respective company. Idun invests in
small and medium sized high-quality companies that generally are strongly
focused within one or a couple of small market niches. 

"It is with great joy and pride that we today list our B shares on Nasdaq First
North Growth Market and thereby welcome a number of new shareholders to Idun
Industrier," said Karl-Emil Engström, CEO of Idun Industrier. "The listing
facilitates for Idun to continue on the current path; investing in, and
together with the management of each group company, developing small and
mid-size quality companies." 

"We are happy to welcome Idun to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market as they
list their B shares," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq.
"They have made a rapid growth, making 18 acquisitions since the start. We look
forward to follow their growth journey as a listed company." 

Idun Industrier AB has appointed Avanza Bank AB as Certified Adviser.

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Rebecka Wulfing
+46 73 449 7122
rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.