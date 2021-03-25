MINEPLEX PTE. LTD.: Mobile Crypto Bank Mineplex has Launched Its Marketplace with the Function of Commodity Staking

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2021 / Mobile crypto bank MinePlex announced the launch of its own marketplace MinePlex Market. The new marketplace will not only become a place of profitable purchases for users from all over the world but also offer customers a new feature-product staking.

"Commodity staking allows you to purchase a product for a part of its cost. After making the payment, the product can be picked up at the end of its staking period. The lower the contribution from the cost of the product, the longer the staking period and vice versa, " the company explained.

The staking time is determined by the formula and calculated in blocks, which is equal to one minute. For example, if you buy a product worth $1,000 and pay 50% of its cost, the staking period will be 259,200 blocks, which is equivalent to 6 months.

At the moment, the services of the marketplace are available only to registered users of MinePlex Banking in their personal account in the "Trading Platform" section, and commodity staking applies only to the PLEX token - the native token of the MinePlex's blockchain.

About MinePlex

MinePlex is a new generation mobile crypto bank with its liquid token. It is based on an exceptional balance between the traditional financial system, blockchain technology, and the capabilities of mobile applications. The main goal is to create a reliable and convenient mobile crypto bank for daily use of cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world: payment of bills, purchase of goods, preservation, and multiplication of assets.

