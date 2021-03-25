Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2021) - Relay Medical Corp. (CSE: RELA) (OTCQB: RYMDF) (FSE: EIY2) ("Relay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Bernard O'Brien, Keith Davis, and Donal Smith to the Company's Strategic Advisory Board to ensure effective outreach to potential markets for the application of the Fionet Testing Platform, and other Relay product lines in the CARICOM ("Caribbean Community and Common Market") region.

CARICOM is an organization of 15 states, five associate members and other participants throughout the Caribbean with the primary objectives to promote economic integration and cooperation among its members. Member countries are home to over 18 million residents and see an estimated 30 million international tourists each year.

The Caribbean is a popular, year-round destination for travel. There are 15 international airports in the Caribbean, with more than 36 local airports servicing over 7,000 islands. In 2019, more than 26.3 million international tourists travelled to the Caribbean, making it the highest GDP generating travel and tourism destination worldwide1, and most prominent cruise destination. In addition to travel by plane and cruise lines, there is also extensive travel by other watercraft between the various islands and tourist destinations.

Bernard O'Brien has worked with the Carnival Cruise Line for 12 years as their Information Systems Fleet Manager. He has a range of experience in the cruise industry across 23 cruise ships with three Fleet Supervisors and 80 Managers.

Relay is excited to work with Mr. O'Brien to provide the Fionet Pandemic Platform as a screening solution for cruise ships as he has substantial experience with managing specialized systems on board.

Yoav Raiter, CEO of Relay Medical Corp., states: "Since we are a technology company, it is essential that we integrate our solution with the cruise ship infrastructure, something Bernard is extremely knowledgeable about given he has successfully implemented the first 100% Wi-Fi cruise ship as well as retrofitted systems across five additional cruise ships."

Mr. O'Brien has spearheaded the rollout of five new build cruise ships and can confidently introduce the Fionet pandemic platform to achieve connectivity, oversight, and real-time intelligence for vessels of all sizes.

"The Cruise Ship Industry is suffering with a no sail order and has been for 12 months. The industry needs a solution to begin cruising again. Data is key when it comes to tackling COVID-19 and Relay Medical's Fionet is an obvious choice to provide that intelligence," said Mr. O'Brien. "With its ability to test all passengers and crew prior to boarding, the ship can leave port with the knowledge that everyone onboard tested negative within hours (not days of sailing). I believe rapid testing is the only way to begin cruising safely and I look forward to introducing Fionet to the Cruise Ship Industry."

To complement Mr. O'Brien's technical expertise, Relay is appointing two Advisors familiar with the Caribbean Government.

Donal Smith has served as an Alderman and Deputy Mayor and Keith Davis was a Councillor in the City of Hamilton, Bermuda, for three years. Together they have collaborated for more than 10 years on several organizational ventures. They have individual and combined experiences within the CARICOM region which extend nearly 40 years.

Mr. Smith and Mr. Davis have relied upon their collective CARICOM region experience and relationships in advancing a number of initiatives, including assisting the Nevis Island Government Administration to advance their initiative of developing a public utility-grade Geothermal electricity power plant.

"We are very enthusiastic to be associated with the Fionet mobile Rapid Diagnostic Testing & Tracking platform regarding COVID-19, and other infectious disease response and management," said Mr. Davis.

Mr. Smith added: "We look forward to being a catalyst for elevating the profile of the Fionet technology platform within the CARICOM Community region, and the broader PAHO region (Pan-American Health Organization, the regional agency of the WHO). Introducing this cutting-edge technology will assist the region in returning to much needed social and economic sustainability."

The advisors will work collaboratively with the Company to identify and execute on opportunities in the region, deploying the platform to communities, businesses and public health sectors for managing the COVID-19 virus and variants for the CARICOM Community.

About Relay Medical Corp.

Relay Medical is a technology innovator headquartered in Toronto, Ontario with a Canadian team of experts focused on the development of novel technologies in the diagnostics, AI data science, and IoT cybersecurity sectors.

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the technology described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com .

