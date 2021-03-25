The supported housing sector has proved resilient during the pandemic, providing an essential service, complementary to the NHS. This was reflected in Triple Point Social Housing REIT's (SOHO) strong FY20 performance. Full rent collection and continuing investment is bringing much-needed new supply to the sector. We expect acquisitions, rent indexation and development completions to drive further strong earnings growth, supporting a continuation of the progressive dividend policy.

