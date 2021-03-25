Knight Frank Residential Asset Management Implements Integrated Solution from MRI Software

Technology will help Knight Frank RAM perform key management activities and improve tenant communications

LONDON, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MRI Software, a global leader in real estate software solutions, announces that Knight Frank's Residential Asset Management (RAM) department is now leveraging MRI's widely used property management and accounting platform, MRI Qube PM - deepening the technology partnership between the two companies.

Qube PM will help Knight Frank RAM perform all key management activities and improve communications with tenants. It will also power the integrated MRI Engage resident portal, enabling tailored resident experiences for different clients.

After identifying the need to replace its existing solution, Knight Frank RAM surveyed the market and decided on MRI's Qube PM application due to its rich functionality and proven performance, scale, and innovation.

Michael Toogood, Partner at Knight Frank, said: "Choosing a partner for such a mission-critical step for our business was always a decision that we would take after careful due diligence. I am delighted that we appear to have made a good decision."

Responsible for the block and corporate client management of Knight Frank's residential operation, the RAM business unit offers a full service, covering property accounting, property and maintenance management, and client portal engagement.

Daniel Foryszewski, Sales Manager for MRI's residential solutions, said: "It is great to see the RAM team has selected a solution from MRI for this requirement, and that we have an opportunity to deepen an already strong partnership with Knight Frank, helping them support this established service line."

About MRI Software

MRI Software is a leading provider of real estate software solutions that transform the way communities live, work and play. MRI's comprehensive, flexible, open and connected platform empowers owners, operators and occupiers in commercial and residential property organizations to innovate in rapidly changing markets. MRI has been a trailblazer in the PropTech industry for over five decades, serving more than two million users worldwide. Through leading solutions and a rich partner ecosystem, MRI gives real estate companies the freedom to elevate their business and gain a competitive edge. For more information, please visit mrisoftware.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

UK for MRI

Platform Communications

Hugh Filman (+44 7905 044850)

or Zoe Mumba (+44 7725 832393)

mri@platformcomms.com

US for MRI

Rachel Antman

+1 212-362-5837

rachel@saygency.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/489877/MRI_Logo.jpg