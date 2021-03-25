Gordon Hurst to become Chair of Darktrace

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Darktrace, a leading autonomous cyber security AI company, today announced that Gordon Hurst will succeed Robert Webb QC as Chair.

Gordon has served on the Darktrace Board as a Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee since August 2019. He has significant experience in financial and operational management, having previously served as Group Finance Director at Capita plc for 19 years until February 2015, where he was instrumental in growing the company into a FTSE 100 business.

Paul Harrison will succeed Gordon Hurst as Chair of the Audit Committee.

"I am delighted to take on the role of Chair at Darktrace. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Rob on behalf of the Board for his many years of valuable guidance to the company, and to welcome our new Board members in Sir Peter Bonfield, Paul Harrison and Lord Willetts," commented Gordon. "We have a strong team at Darktrace and are uniquely positioned to continue our successful growth trajectory as we lead the way forward in cyber security and enter our next period of strategic growth."

Darktrace is a leading autonomous cyber security AI company and the creator of Autonomous Response technology. It provides comprehensive, enterprise-wide cyber defense to over 4,500 organizations worldwide, protecting the cloud, email, IoT, traditional networks, endpoints and industrial systems.

A self-learning technology, Darktrace AI autonomously detects, investigates and responds to advanced cyber-threats, including insider threat, remote working risks, ransomware, data loss and supply chain vulnerabilities.

The company has over 1,500 employees globally, with headquarters in Cambridge, UK. Every second, Darktrace AI detects a cyber-threat, preventing it from causing damage.

