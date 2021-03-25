Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical, der Retter der Kreuzfahrt, Schifffahrt oder sogar der gesamten Karibik?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
25.03.2021 | 10:04
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gordon Hurst to become Chair of Darktrace

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Darktrace, a leading autonomous cyber security AI company, today announced that Gordon Hurst will succeed Robert Webb QC as Chair.

Gordon has served on the Darktrace Board as a Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee since August 2019. He has significant experience in financial and operational management, having previously served as Group Finance Director at Capita plc for 19 years until February 2015, where he was instrumental in growing the company into a FTSE 100 business.

Paul Harrison will succeed Gordon Hurst as Chair of the Audit Committee.

"I am delighted to take on the role of Chair at Darktrace. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Rob on behalf of the Board for his many years of valuable guidance to the company, and to welcome our new Board members in Sir Peter Bonfield, Paul Harrison and Lord Willetts," commented Gordon. "We have a strong team at Darktrace and are uniquely positioned to continue our successful growth trajectory as we lead the way forward in cyber security and enter our next period of strategic growth."

About Darktrace

Darktrace is a leading autonomous cyber security AI company and the creator of Autonomous Response technology. It provides comprehensive, enterprise-wide cyber defense to over 4,500 organizations worldwide, protecting the cloud, email, IoT, traditional networks, endpoints and industrial systems.

A self-learning technology, Darktrace AI autonomously detects, investigates and responds to advanced cyber-threats, including insider threat, remote working risks, ransomware, data loss and supply chain vulnerabilities.

The company has over 1,500 employees globally, with headquarters in Cambridge, UK. Every second, Darktrace AI detects a cyber-threat, preventing it from causing damage.

Amy Longo

Edelman (US)

+1 (646) 912 3210

darktrace@edelman.com

Charles Pretzlik

Brunswick Group (UK)

+44 20 7404 5959

darktrace@brunswickgroup.com



Aliya Anwars

Golin

+65 9172 3242

darktrace@golin.com

Nikhol Hui

Brands2Life (UK)

+44 (0) 7908 714 331

darktrace@brands2life.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1425205/Darktrace_Logo.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.