SMC Entertainment, Inc.: SMC Entertainment Divests Its Second Non-Core Wireless Assets

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2021 / SMC Entertainment, Inc. ("SMC" or the "Company") (OTC Pink:SMCE), a provider of products and services for the entertainment industry, is pleased to announce that it has executed an agreement to divest its WiMundo H.S.I.A. Solutions subsidiary ("WiMundo"). The agreement is effective immediately.

Pursuant to the agreement, SMC will return all assets related to the WiMundo acquisition, including but not limited to WiMundo stock, intellectual properties, marketing material, and website development to WiMundo's original stakeholders ("WiMundo Stakeholders"). In return, WiMundo Stakeholders have agreed to forego the issuance of 20,000,000 shares of SMC's common stock. As an inducement to facilitating the divesture agreement and the expeditious manner, the transaction was concluded, SMC will issue 3,000,000 new restricted shares of SMC's common stock to WiMundo consultants. The restricted common shares will be issued in accordance with Rule 144 of the Securities and Exchange Commission. SMC will retain full ownership of Aktiv-Trak intellectual property, marketing material, and all product development.

On 3/23/2021, SMC announced the closing of 100% acquisition of Michigan-based Spectrum Entertainment, LLC ("Spectrum"). This acquisition significantly strengthens SMC's revenue and balance sheet and will be reflected in SMC's Q2/2021 financial statements.

Spectrum specializes in fairground rides, games, food, and fun for the whole family. Spectrum has been in operation for over 25 years. Revenues for fiscal years 2018 and 2019 were $597,153 and $618,204 respectively. Spectrum experienced a significant revenue drop for fiscal year 2020 due to the pandemic but expects a rebound in revenues for fiscal year 2021 as the economy opens up and market conditions improve. As of fiscal year-end 2020, Spectrum's net tangible assets were $1,569,000. All figures are unaudited.

Rick Bjorklund, President, and CEO of SMC, stated, "I would like to thank WiMundo management and stakeholders; we are confident that WiMundo will continue to seek ways to expand it business. SMC continues to look for acquisition opportunities in fragmented markets with reasonable valuations. Such opportunities will demand from us to recalibrate our business plan and transition our focus to our core businesses. The acquisition opportunities that we will be evaluating must have existing revenues and/or tangible assets to strengthen our balance sheet."

About Spectrum Entertainment LLC

Spectrum Entertainment LLC, thru its marketing brand Spectrum Carnival Midway, has been providing fairground rides, games, food, and fun for the whole family for over 25 years. For more information, visit www.spectrumcarnival.com.

About SMC Entertainment, Inc.

SMC Entertainment, Inc. is a provider of products and services for the entertainment industry. Our multi-discipline revenue approach provides a building block to enhance revenue growth thru acquisitions. For more information, visit www.smceinc.com.

