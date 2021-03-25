Plant-based meat brand sued by Spanish Animal Meat Associations - legal proceedings over provocative billboard start today

Court docket no: 0801947120208020525

LONDON, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heura, Europe's fastest growing plant-based meat brand, is to start legal proceedings today at the Ciutat de la Justícia de Barcelona following their provocative advertising campaign in November 2020 as spearheaded by activist co-founders Marc Coloma and Bernat Añaños.

The landmark case will see Provacuno and Interporc VS Heura face each other in court after Heura decided to remove the billboard in central Madrid, which highlighted the pollution caused by the livestock industry and was titled 'One beef burger pollutes more than your car.'

Heura has responded to the lawsuits by agreeing to take down the billboard and inviting key players in the meat industry to start a dialogue about how to jointly find solutions to create a more sustainable industry.

The billboard read:

"One beef burger pollutes more than your car.

Together with Madrid Central, we have reduced air pollution by changing the way we travel. Why not change the way we eat next?

Discover what the status quo doesn't want you to know at @heurafoods.

Releasing over 32,000 million tonnes of CO2, the livestock industry is the largest source of Greenhouse gas emissions, followed by transportation.

HEURA

TheRevolutionIsServed"

Heura Co-founder and CEO Marc Coloma will be available for comment.

A video of the billboard being taken down can be viewed here, and photos of Heura products for the media can be found here.

PRESS NOTES:

Heura is a 100% plant-based meat start-up. Its mission is to create solutions that make the current food system obsolete and accelerate the transition to a world in which animals are out of the protein production equation. Its roots and culinary tradition from the Mediterranean are reflected in its products: clean label, high nutritional values, and flavour.

Founded by food activists Marc Colona and Bernat Añaños, Heura was born in April 2017 and is currently present in 3,000 points of sale in Spain , Andorra , Portugal , France , the Netherlands , Singapore , Hong Kong , Chile , and the United Kingdom.

