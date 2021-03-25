DJ Hardman & Co Research: Filta Group (FLTA): Upbeat outlook

Hardman & Co Research: Upbeat outlook Filta Group (Filta) announced that it had remained EBITDA-positive in 2020, despite most of its customers closing for part of the period and revenue falling by a third. Net debt fell to GBP0.5m. The US reopening is accelerating, while the UK is due to follow in April. Filta has used the period to reduce costs and improve its business model. We expect it to emerge as an even better business as COVID-19 is tamed. Our forecasts are reinstated: we see 2021 EBITDA similar to 2018, and we estimate a record GBP4.5m for 2022.

