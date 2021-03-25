Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.03.2021
Relay Medical, der Retter der Kreuzfahrt, Schifffahrt oder sogar der gesamten Karibik?
Dow Jones News
25.03.2021 | 10:37
Hardman & Co Research: Filta Group (FLTA): Upbeat outlook

Hardman & Co Research 
25-March-2021 / 09:05 GMT/BST 
Hardman & Co Research: Upbeat outlook 
Filta Group (Filta) announced that it had remained EBITDA-positive in 2020, despite most of its customers closing for 
part of the period and revenue falling by a third. Net debt fell to GBP0.5m. The US reopening is accelerating, while the 
UK is due to follow in April. Filta has used the period to reduce costs and improve its business model. We expect it to 
emerge as an even better business as COVID-19 is tamed. Our forecasts are reinstated: we see 2021 EBITDA similar to 
2018, and we estimate a record GBP4.5m for 2022. 
https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/upbeat-outlook/ 
About Hardman & Co: For the past 25 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case.

Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259.

Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 25, 2021 05:05 ET (09:05 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
