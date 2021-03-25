Interim results are as indicated at the period end, with 9% underlying growth. As flagged, the closure of the Kurdistan operation and adverse forex weighed on the statutory figures. A strong sales performance gives good momentum into H221 and through to FY22, with a greater number of larger, strategic contracts now on the books. We have lifted our estimated FY21 revenue by 6%, resulting in an uplift to adjusted EPS of 8%. YouGov remains valued towards the top of its peer set, reflecting its strong market positioning, attractive cash generation and cash-positive balance sheet.

