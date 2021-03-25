Gym Group hits the spot after COVID-19 with its market-leading, low-cost offer finely attuned to an increasingly health-conscious consumer at a time of economic downturn. Also, growth opportunities abound thanks to weakened competition and a distressed property market affording prime sites at ever cheaper prices and on more flexible terms. Confidence in Gym Group's prospects is justified by its successful site development (typically 30%+ ROIC in the mature estate before COVID-19) and continued investment in IT during the pandemic. Despite 45% of trading days lost, 2020 results showed a rise both in yield per member and year-end liquidity (£53m), marked by tight cash management and two refinancings.

