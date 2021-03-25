Thales and Inetum provide joint expertise to deliver greater security and convenience at the airports of Valencia and Bilbao, and before long at Fuerteventura.

Smart accesses improve the border control process with higher agility and security.

New system facilitates operations for the officers of the National Police

Thales, leader in digital security, and Inetum, European leader in digital services and solutions, provide the airports of Valencia and Bilbao with more than 45 Automatic Border Control gates (ABC Gates) leveraging facial recognition and automatic document verification. Thales is responsible for the identity verification and smart access control, while Inetum implements manual verifiers and the real-time monitoring system. Both companies collaborated on the integration and installation in the airports.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210325005053/en/

ABC Gates at Valencia Airport (Photo: Thales)

These new smart access points have already been in operation since July at Valencia and Bilbao Airports, in which passengers have already been able to verify greater agility. The system is key for National Police officers since it simplifies their operations. Fuerteventura airport is also currently in the deployment phase and will have 36 ABC Gates.

Automatic controls improve performance by providing agility, security and convenience when performing biometric identity checks inside the police databases. The officers remain in full control of operations and can proceed with extra security controls if necessary.

"This technology eases passenger management at borders by verifying the traveler's identity and travel documents, including biometric checks. The new system ultimately speeds up the identification process," explains Juan Carlos Crespo, Inetum's Deputy General Manager for Iberia Latam areas

"We are proud to support the work of the National Police and AENA, by creating a safe and agile airport environment, without compromising the traveller experience," says Jesús Sánchez Bargos, Country Director and CEO of Thales Spain

Thales has strong international experience in smart border management at airports. Our references span 20 countries including France and Switzerland. The company is also responsible for comprehensive border control systems, including airports, ports and border crossings for multiple countries.

About Thales Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies, investing in digital and "deep tech" innovations connectivity, big data, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and quantum computing to build a confident future crucial for the development of our societies. The Group provides its customers businesses, organisations and governments in the defense, aeronautics, space, transport, and digital identity and security domains with solutions, services and products that help them fulfil their critical role, consideration for the individual being the driving force behind all decisions. Thales has 81,000 employees in 68 countries. In 2020 the Group generated sales of €17 billion. About Inetum, Positive digital flow: Inetum is an agile IT services company that provides digital services and solutions, and a global group that helps companies and institutions to get the most out of digital flow. In a context of perpetual movement, where needs and usages are constantly being reinvented, the Inetum group is committed towards all these players to innovate, continue to adapt, and stay ahead. With its multi-expert profile, Inetum offers its clients a unique combination of proximity, a sectorial organisation, and solutions of industrial quality. Operating in more than 26 countries, the Group has nearly 27,000 employees and in 2019 generated revenues of €2.3 billion (pro forma)

