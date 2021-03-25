Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: G4S plc - Removal from trading

G4S plc will be removed from trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading of the shares in G4S plc is 16 April 2021. G4S plc is removed from trading following a decision made by the board of directors of the company and its Delisting committee. ISIN: GB00B01FLG62 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: G4S plc --------------------------------------------------------------------- Listed capital (of GBP 0.25): 1,551,594,436 shares (GBP 387,898,609) --------------------------------------------------------------------- ICB: 5020 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: G4S --------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 25634 --------------------------------------------------------------------- _______________________________________________________________________________ For further information, please contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=848358