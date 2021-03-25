Anzeige
Relay Medical, der Retter der Kreuzfahrt, Schifffahrt oder sogar der gesamten Karibik?
WKN: A0B7CY ISIN: GB00B01FLG62 Ticker-Symbol: GHN 
Frankfurt
25.03.21
08:09 Uhr
2,785 Euro
+0,005
+0,18 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
GlobeNewswire
25.03.2021
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: G4S plc - Removal from trading

G4S plc will be removed from trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen.
The last day of trading of the shares in G4S plc is 16 April 2021. 

G4S plc is removed from trading following a decision made by the board of
directors of the company and its Delisting committee. 



ISIN:                          GB00B01FLG62                          
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:                          G4S plc                               
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Listed capital (of GBP 0.25):  1,551,594,436 shares (GBP 387,898,609)
---------------------------------------------------------------------
ICB:                           5020                                  
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:                    G4S                                   
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:                  25634                                 
---------------------------------------------------------------------



_______________________________________________________________________________

For further information, please contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance,
tel. +45 33 93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=848358
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
