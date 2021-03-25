FinTech Breakthrough evaluates leading achievements of world finance and technology companies and in 2021 selected the best ideas among a total of 3850 nominees. With an app that turns ?ndroid smartphones into payment terminals, myPOS won the B2B innovation award in the Payments category.

myPOS Glass application allows merchants to accept card and contactless device payments directly on any Android smartphone supporting an NFC reader. myPOS Glass meets all industry standards and mandatory security requirements and has been certified by Visa and Mastercard laboratories. During a transaction the smartphone does not store any cardholder data and in addition the product is PCI DSS certified.

"It is a great recognition to be in the FinTech Breakthrough selection for a second consecutive year. Our mission as an agile Fintech company is to provide innovative and affordable business solutions. Our products allow businesses to be flexible during turbulent economic changes even in pandemic times. This is also an award for our clients trust.", says Christo Georgiev, founder of myPOS.

myPOS enables micro-, small-, and medium size businesses to accept card payments and overcome cash flow challenges. myPOS merchants benefit from payment devices with no subscription fees, a free merchant account and a free business card, immediate deposit of all accepted payments, access to additional services for accepting online and mobile payments, invoicing, premium VISA business cards and other.

More about myPOS: myPOS is an innovative Fintech company which provides easy and convenient in-store, online and on-the-go payment solutions for over 100 000 businesses in over 30 European countries. myPOS is the winner of the Best POS Innovation award for 2019 by the MPE Europe, Awards Best SME Omnichannel Payments Platform 2020 by the UK Enterprise Awards and in 2020 also won the Best B2B Payments Company by Fintech Breakthrough. Find out more at: https://www.mypos.com

More about FinTech Breakthrough: Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of companies and products in Fintech industry. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210325005039/en/

Contacts:

Name Martin Kalinov

Role Head of Marketing

Phone +359 887 148 304

Email pr@mypos.com