Partners with NLO to Provide Insight into the Region's Top Sales Networks, Publishers, and Online Audio Stations for the First Time

Triton Digital, the global technology and services provider to the digital audio and podcast industry, announced today the expansion of its monthly Streaming Metrics Rankers to the Netherlands, in partnership with the NLO, the Dutch JIC for Audio Audience Measurement. The ranker is a list of the top-performing Sales Networks, Publishers, and online audio Stations in the region, as measured by Triton's Streaming Metrics measurement service.

The first ever Rankers for the Netherlands were released today for both January and February of 2021. In January, Talpa Network, Ster, and DPG Media took the top three spots in the Sales Networks ranker, while Talpa Radio, NPO, and DPG Media led the Top Publisher ranker. As for Top Stations in the month of January, NPO Radio 2 came in at number 1 with just over 25,000 Average Active Sessions, followed by Radio 538 with 24,000 Average Active Sessions and Qmusic NL with 19,000 Average Active Sessions.

"The online audio industry in the Netherlands is thriving, and we are thrilled to partner with Triton Digital to bring the industry standard for online audio consumption data to the region," said Frans Kok, Managing Director at NLO. "Triton shares our commitment to innovation and transparency and are the ideal partner for us to deliver the trustworthy and informative consumption data that will propel online audio streaming, consumption, and advertising in the Netherlands."

"We are pleased to partner with NLO to expand our Monthly Rankers to The Netherlands, providing audio publishers, media buyers, and the industry at large with insightful and trustworthy data on streaming audio audiences across the region," said John Rosso, President of Market Development at Triton Digital. "The Netherlands remains a key region for the growth of both online audio and podcasting. We are confident that our Rankers will help the region's Networks, Publishers, and Stations further their reach and increase their revenue."

The full results of the January and February streaming rankers can be found here.

Triton's Webcast Metrics and Streaming Metrics services are the industry standard for online audio consumption data. They provide credible, validated data that enable audio publishers around the world to analyze the consumption of their content by daypart, device type, geography, distribution platform, and more.

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry. Operating in more than 80 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics, the leading online audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global online industry. Triton Digital is a wholly owned subsidiary of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP). For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.

About NLO

Nationaal Luister Onderzoek (NLO), the Dutch foundation for Audio Audience Measurement, is a Joint Industry Committee founded in 2012 by advertisers, media agencies, media channels and radio station operators. It represents the radio industry across the board. NLO's objective is to have valid and reliable radio and audio audience measurement performed and to make available the results to the market. The results are used for programming and media planning, among things.

