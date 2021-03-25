Axius Water expands in the UK with acquisition of wastewater technology leader

Axius Water, the global water quality solutions platform created jointly by KKR Global Impact and XPV Water Partners, has acquired ATAC Solutions Ltd., a UK-based wastewater technology and services supplier.

Founded in 2007, ATAC sells, rents, and services wastewater treatment equipment for solids and nutrient removal applications. It also provides full-service offerings for liquid waste disposal, tankerage, and service of equipment, treatment systems, and facilities. Led by principals Adam Colley and Andrew Turnill, ATAC is currently operating within major frameworks in place at three of the UK's largest water utilities (Thames Water, Anglian Water, and Southern Water) and recently won an extensive service and maintenance contract with the UK's largest housing association.

ATAC fits seamlessly into Axius Water with its focus on full-service nutrient removal and will serve as a UK base of operations for solutions offered by the broader platform. Chris McIntire, CEO of Axius, said, "Under Adam and Andrew's leadership, ATAC Solutions has built a strong business both by using deep technical and application knowledge and by focusing on serving customers. ATAC has a strong reputation as a trusted problem solver. We are lucky to have them join the platform and are excited to bring even more solutions to every part of the UK."

"We were looking for a partner to help us take ATAC to the next level," said Colley. "The resources and expertise that Axius Water brings to ATAC will allow us to expand and serve a broader range of customers."

Added Turnill, "Having spent considerable time getting to know the Axius Water team, we are convinced that we found a group of professionals that shares our vision, values our in-house experts, and also cares deeply about serving our customers."

About Axius Water

Axius Water was founded in 2019 by KKR, in partnership with XPV Water Partners. This wastewater treatment platform is a leading provider of nutrient management solutions for municipal and industrial wastewater treatment facilities. Through the foundational acquisitions of EOSi and Nexom, and the subsequent acquisitions of EDI (Environmental Dynamics International) and ATAC Solutions Ltd., the company aims to address nutrient contamination of water globally by bringing together businesses that have the knowledge, capability and track record to deliver nutrient removal solutions to customers around the world. For additional information about Axius Water, please visit www.axiuswater.com.

About ATAC Solutions Ltd.

ATAC Solutions is a leading environmental services company, providing liquid waste disposal, equipment for hire, and pump sales, for systems serving hundreds of thousands of homes in the southern United Kingdom. In addition, ATAC manufactures Lamella settlement tanks, SAF (Submerged Aerated Filter) modular treatment plants, among other bespoke process technologies from its BS EN ISO 9001 ISO 14001-accredited facility in Maidstone, Kent. For additional information about ATAC Solutions, please visit www.atacsolutions.com.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management and capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR's insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of The Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

About XPV Water Partners

XPV Water Partners is comprised of experienced water entrepreneurs, operators, and investment professionals dedicated to make a difference in the water industry. They invest in and actively supports water-focused companies to enable them to grow and deliver value for all stakeholders. Over $400 million USD are managed by XPV in investment capital from institutional investors in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information about XPV Water Partners, please visit https://www.xpvwaterpartners.com/.

