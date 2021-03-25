OTC Markets Group Welcomes LeoVegas AB to OTCQX

NEW YORK, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced LeoVegas AB (Nasdaq STO: LEO; OTCQX: LEOVF), a global gaming operator, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market.

LeoVegas AB begins trading on OTCQX under the symbol "LEOVF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"Today approximately 12% of our shareholders are from the USA, and we are seeing ever-greater interest in LeoVegas as a company and investment. The decision to also begin trading on OTCQX will help make us more accessible for American equity investors and thereby enable others to join us on our growth journey going forward. I want to welcome all of the new shareholders that this will bring," said Gustaf Hagman, LeoVegas' Group CEO.

B. Riley Securities, Inc. acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About LeoVegas AB

LeoVegas vision and position is "King of Casino". The global group LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group offers games on Casino, Live Casino, Bingo and Sport. The parent company LeoVegas AB (publ.) is located in Sweden and its operations are mainly located in Malta. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.leovegasgroup.com

LeoVegas was founded in 2011 and is a global gaming operator with eight local gaming licenses and is a market leader in mobile casino in the Nordics and Europe. The business concept is to create the ultimate gaming experience on mobile devices through product innovation and strong brand recognition via a responsible approach.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market and the Pink Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

