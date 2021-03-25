Cherry Blossoms in Wuxi: A city messenger that will last forever

WUXI, China, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 Wuxi International Cherry Blossom Week and the 34th Anniversary of the China-Japan Cherry Blossom Friendship Forest begin on March 25. During this period, the opening ceremony, tree planting activities, China-Japan enterprise cooperation symposiums and cherry blossom viewing activity will be held.

In 1987, jointly initiated by the Wuxi People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and Japanese friends, the first batch of cherry blossoms were planted in Turtle Head Park. Since then, the China-Japan Cherry Blossoms Forest commemorative activity has been held for 34 consecutive years, and the Wuxi International Cherry Blossom Week has been held in the last 7 consecutive years. It has become an important brand activity for displaying the image of Wuxi and developing international exchanges and cooperation.

Over the past 34 years, cherry blossoms have flourished from zero in Wuxi. At present, they can be seen everywhere in parks, roads, campuses, factories, communities, and villages. There are more than 200,000 cherry trees in Wuxi, with nearly 100 varieties. The number of cherry blossom viewings reaches more than 2 million each year. Cherry blossoms have become a beautiful business card of Wuxi. Turtle Head Park has also been widely regarded by the media and tourists as being as famous as the Hirosaki Park in Japan and the Washington National Park in the United States, making it one of the three major cherry blossom viewing spots in the world.

During the International Cherry Blossom Week, Chinese and foreign tourists can not only admire the cherry blossoms, but also enjoy the beautiful scenery of various flowers in Wuxi. The week coincides with the Plum Garden Tulip Festival, the Liyuan Garden Peach Blossom Festival, and the Huishan Ancient Town Flower Festival. Colorful flowers bloom in Wuxi and welcome friends from all over the world.

Caption: Cherry blossoms in in Turtle Head Park, Wuxi City, China