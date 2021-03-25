Centessa Pharmaceuticals ("Centessa") today announced that Moncef Slaoui, M.D., has stepped down from his position as chief scientific officer, advisor, effective immediately. Dr. Slaoui's departure from Centessa follows the reports of allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct towards an employee of GlaxoSmithKline plc ("GSK") several years ago which we learned of following the announcement by GSK.

Saurabh Saha, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer of Centessa stated, "The Centessa management team and board of directors were troubled to learn of yesterday's news regarding Dr. Slaoui. Centessa is absolutely committed to fostering a culture of respect that is free from harassment and discrimination of any kind and are steadfastly committed to maintaining a work environment that is reflective of our strong values as a company."

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited is a next-generation biopharmaceutical company that aims to reshape the traditional drug development process. The company applies an asset-centric R&D model at scale to advance a portfolio of highly validated programs led by industry leading teams. Each program is developed by a Centessa subsidiary and supported by a centralized infrastructure and the Centessa management team. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, visit www.centessa.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210325005482/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Dan Budwick, 1AB

dan@1abmedia.com



UK/European media enquiries

Optimum Strategic Communications

Mary Clark, Shabnam Bashir

centessa@optimumcomms.com



Swiss media enquiries

VEITHing Spirit

Marcus Veith

marcus@vspirit.ch

Cellphone: +41 79 20 75 111