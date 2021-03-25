Petra Diamonds Ltd - Response to report published by RAID

25 March 2021 LSE: PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited

("Petra", "the Company" or "the Group")

Response to report published by RAID

Petra Diamonds Limited acknowledges the report published by RAID on 25 March 2021.

As previously stated, Petra takes the allegations of human rights abuses at the Williamson mine extremely seriously. Petra has committed to provide feedback on the investigation being carried out by an external advisor, in conjunction with our legal advisors; the scope of this investigation already includes the allegations mentioned by RAID in their report.

As detailed in our recent announcements, the Company has taken a number of actions to address the situation at the Williamson Mine, including the replacement of the third party security contractor at the mine, as noted in our announcement on 9 February 2021.

All of the Company's announcements regarding this issue, including its responses to RAID, are available on the Company's website: https://www.petradiamonds.com/our-operations/our-mines/williamson/allegations-of-human-rights-abuses-at-the-williamson-mine/.

