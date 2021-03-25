PPRO, a leading provider of local payments infrastructure, has announced new investments today from JPMorgan Chase Co. and Eldridge. The latest investment is an extension of the US $180 million round from Eurazeo Growth, Sprints Capital, and Wellington Management announced just weeks ago.

Leading payment companies rely on PPRO's infrastructure to accept payments from consumers all over the world. Beyond offering access to a comprehensive payments portfolio, PPRO's technology and value-added services help them deliver the industry's best conversion rates to its global customers.

"I'm delighted to welcome JPMorgan Chase and Eldridge to our world-class group of investors as we continue to strengthen and expand our local and alternative payment capabilities," said Simon Black, CEO of PPRO.

PPRO has experienced rapid growth in the wake of the e-commerce boom, doubling its transaction volumes and increasing its global team by over 60% in 2020. The company's continued global expansion has led to the development of new strategic partnerships with local payment methods in high-growth markets from Indonesia to Italy.

"Alternative payments adoption is increasing rapidly across the globe. We are proud to become a strategic investor in PPRO as they work on their next phase of growth," said Sanjay Saraf, Managing Director, Global Head Integrated Payments Group at JPMorgan Chase.

Financial Technology Partners acted as exclusive financial advisor and Noerr as legal advisor to PPRO in the transaction.

About PPRO:

PPRO is the top global provider of local payments infrastructure, powering growth for payment service providers and enterprises with payment platforms.

Companies at the forefront of payments technology leverage PPRO's unified platform, expert services, and local payment methods to boost sales in over 100 e-commerce markets worldwide. In 2020 alone, PPRO processed over $11 billion for its customers, including companies such as Mollie, PayPal, Worldpay, and many others.

With strategic local payments partnerships and a talented team of over 300 people in every corner of the world, it is the industry's trusted provider of local payments infrastructure.

PPRO is regulated in the UK by the FCA and in Luxembourg by the CSSF. For more information, please visit www.ppro.com.

