Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical, der Retter der Kreuzfahrt, Schifffahrt oder sogar der gesamten Karibik?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 860885 ISIN: DK0010234467 Ticker-Symbol: F6O1 
Frankfurt
25.03.21
08:09 Uhr
31,170 Euro
+0,100
+0,32 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
FLSMIDTH & CO A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLSMIDTH & CO A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,79031,00014:33
30,80031,01014:33
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.03.2021 | 13:05
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FLSmidth A/S: FLSmidth: Long-term Incentive Programme 2021

Company Announcement No. 5-2021:

The Board of Directors of FLSmidth & Co. A/S has today allocated performance shares to members of the Executive Management and key staff (160 persons in total) as part of the Group's Long-term Incentive Programme.

The maximum number of performance shares allocated is 227,048, of which 70,108 pertain to members of the Executive Management. The vesting period is three years, and vesting is subject to fulfilment of stretched targets. The applicable targets are EBITA margin, Total Shareholder Return and MissionZero, calculated at three-year-averages or a three-year target. Furthermore, approximately 10,500 performance shares have been allocated for grants during the year. The cost for this purpose is DKK 2.4 million.

The cost of the programme is DKK 51.9 million assuming full vesting, based on the average closing share price during the period from 10-16 February 2021 (the first five trading days after the release of the Annual Report).

The primary purpose of the programme is to retain key staff and to align the interests of shareholders and the incentive programme participants by rewarding performance in accordance with the company's strategy.


Contact Investor Relations:
Nicolai Mauritzen, +4536181851, nicm@flsmidth.com

Contact Media Relations:
Rasmus Windfeld, +4540446060, rwin@flsmidth.com


FLSmidth delivers sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. We deliver market-leading engineering, equipment and service solutions to our customers enabling them to improve performance, drive down costs and reduce environmental impact. Our operations span the globe and our ~10,600 employees are present in more than 60 countries. In 2020, FLSmidth generated a revenue of DKK 16.4 billion. www.flsmidth.com

Attachment

  • Company Announcement Long-term Incentive Programme 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/05a6334f-dcf3-4031-b61c-52d15db9f5d0)

FLSMIDTH & CO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.