American Manganese Inc.: American Manganese Patent Application Receives Notice of Allowance from Korean Intellectual Property Office

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2021 / American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company's advanced lithium-ion battery cathode recycling process (RecycLiCo), has received a 'Notice of Allowance' from the Korean Intellectual Property Office for the National Phase Patent Application of the Company's core recycling technology. The 'Notice of Allowance' is a formal notification indicating that the examination of the invention has been completed by the Korean Intellectual Property Office and is allowed for issuance as a patent. The Company's attorney will be completing documentation and submitting fees for formal issuance of the Korean Patent.

American Manganese's contract research and development lab, Kemetco Research, has been monumental in the RecycLiCo patent invention and application, which includes key aspects such as:

Treatment of several cathode chemistries such as lithium cobalt oxide (LCO), lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide (NMC), and lithium nickel cobalt aluminum oxide (NCA).

Methods for achieving 100% extraction of cobalt, nickel, manganese, aluminum for all cathode chemistries tested.

Method for achieving 100% lithium extraction by a novel locked cycle process.

"We are excited to expand our patent portfolio to South Korea, which is well recognized in the global battery supply chain and home to many global leaders in battery manufacturing such as LG Chem, Samsung SDI, and SK Innovation," said Larry Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese. "The company has also filed National Phase Patent Applications for China, Japan, Europe, Australia, India, and Canada."

The United States Patent and Trademark Office granted U.S. Patent No. 10246343 on April 2, 2019 and U.S. Patent No. 10308523 on June 4, 2019 for the Company's lithium-ion battery cathode recycling invention.

American Manganese has put the proposed spin-out of the Company's B.C. mineral properties on hold to determine shareholder benefits. The Company has completed the preliminary work, permitting applications, and NI 43-101 technical summary report on the Rocher Deboule Property.

About Kemetco Research Inc.

Kemetco Research is a private sector integrated science, technology and innovation company. Their Contract Sciences operation provides laboratory analysis and testing, field work, bench scale studies, pilot plant investigations, consulting services, applied research and development for both industry and government. Their clients range from start-up companies developing new technologies through to large multinational corporations with proven processes.

Kemetco provides scientific expertise in the fields of Specialty Analytical Chemistry, Chemical Process and Extractive Metallurgy. Because Kemetco carries out research in many different fields, it can offer a broader range of backgrounds and expertise than most laboratories.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCo patented process. The RecycLiCo patented process was developed to offer a closed-loop and environmentally friendly solution for the recycling of cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. The recycling process provides high extraction and purity of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The RecycLiCo process was designed with the goal to produce recycled battery products that could be seamlessly and directly integrated into the re-manufacturing of battery cathodes using minimal processing steps.

