The race to bring sustainable infrastructure to the world accelerates through adding ease of services to cost-effective, 100% renewable energy data center solutions

Bulk Infrastructure, the Nordic's leading provider of ultra-scalable, highly connected, sustainable data centers, announces they are partnering with Endor, a top supplier of 100 percent renewable hybrid IT solutions, on a suite of procurement, lifecycle management and 24 x 7 support services. The cooperation agreement complements Bulk services to go beyond total cost of ownership (TCO) and provide more choice, flexibility, and seamless integration.

Under the new partnership, Endor will provide Capacity-, Data Center-, and Hardware-as-a-Service including design, logistics, implementation, management, refresh, and disposal. The agreement also offers a range of financial models for ultimate flexibility.

"Green IT is essential in the growing digital economy and partnering with Endor reduces barriers-to-entry for AI and HPC customers," says Rob Elder, Vice President of Bulk Data Centers. "We make it easy for International customers to access the Nordic market and scale over time while minimizing complexity and cost. We allow them to focus on their business and invest more into services and less into infrastructure. The industry needs to look strategically at colocation, leverage low-TCO power pricing and carbon reduction opportunities."

Nordic digital infrastructure delivers low operating costs to meet the high-density requirements in AI and HPC. Bulk's tailored, meticulous solutions help to meet evolving needs. The partnership with Endor extends these capabilities, a good partner for power-intensive data processing needs.

"Bulk is a natural fit for Endor and well-timed with the growing importance of the Nordics for the European digital market," says Edith Rose, Managing Director of Endor's EC Germany GmbH entity. "We continue to see that innovation is very high in Germany, for example, and Bulk's diverse network routes, renewable energy power, as well as secure and scalable facilities create a strong presence and reputation in the region."

With green-powered data center locations that offer enhanced power resilience, scalability and flexibility, our team ensures workloads run with the utmost availability, cost efficiency and responsiveness. This commitment, along with the companies' combined decades of insight as well as expert in-house engineering and service teams, means a trusted advisor to AI, HPC, automotive, financial services, research providers and more.

About Bulk Data Centers

Bulk Data Centers (Bulk) delivers ultra-flexible, highly connected, and massively scalable data center and colocation solutions backed by personalized service excellence. As a trusted advisor offering strategically located data centers in Norway and Denmark, Bulk enables customers to reduce costs and environmental impact. Bulk leads the industry in resilience, cost efficiency, scalability and sustainability with solutions that deliver long-term growth potential with the lowest total cost of ownership. From colocation to powered land, Bulk supports business-critical solutions with unsurpassed standards, power and connectivity. To learn how Bulk Data Centers can solve your complex data and communications logistics challenges, visit bulkinfrastructure.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Bulk Data Centers is a division of Bulk Infrastructure, a leading provider of sustainable digital infrastructure in the Nordics. Bulk Infrastructure is an industrial investor, developer and operator of industrial real estate, data centers and dark fiber networks.

About Endor

Endor ehf. was founded in 2015 in Iceland by a team of IT industry experts of over 20 years of experience. Their international journey started in 2016 with a 5-year HPC-as-a-Service contract with a leading IT company in Germany; further major projects were then successfully completed. The company is represented in Iceland, Sweden, Norway and Germany. In order to counteract climate change, Endor offers its services from the leading Nordic data centers, which are primarily characterized by 100 percent sustainability. To learn more about Endor, please visit www.endor.is.

