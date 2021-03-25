Anzeige
Securitas AB
WKN: 883870 ISIN: SE0000163594 Ticker-Symbol: S7MB 
Tradegate
25.03.21
13:39 Uhr
14,260 Euro
+0,150
+1,06 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
Securitas publishes Annual and Sustainability Report for 2020

STOCKHOLM, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual and Sustainability Report 2020 is now available and can be read and downloaded at Securitas website: https://www.securitas.com/en/investors/financial-reports/annual-reports/

There is also a digital and interactive brief version of the Annual and Sustainability Report available here: https://annualreport.securitas.com

The printed version of the Annual and Sustainability Report 2020 can as of April 9, be ordered from Securitas ordering service on the website: https://www.securitas.com/en/investors/order-and-subscribe/

Further information:

Investors: Micaela Sjökvist, Head of Investor Relations; +46 76 116 7443, micaela.sjokvist@securitas.com
Media: Helena Andreas, SVP Communications & People; +46 10 470 30 20, press@securitas.com

This is information that Securitas AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 13.00 (CET) on March 25, 2021.

Securitas is the world's leading intelligent protective services partner. Our guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and risk management solutions enable more than 150,000 clients to see a different world. We are present in 48 markets and our innovative, data-driven approach makes us a trusted partner to many of the world's best-known companies. Our 355,000 employees live our values of integrity, vigilance and helpfulness, and our purpose is to help make your world a safer place.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/securitas/r/securitas-publishes-annual-and-sustainability-report-for-2020,c3313550

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1062/3313550/1392179.pdf

Release

