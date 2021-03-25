Grande West Transportation Group: Grande West Receives $5 Million USD Order for Vicinity CNG Buses

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2021 / Grande West Transportation Group Inc. (TSXV:BUS)(OTCQX:BUSXF)(FRA:6LG) ("Grande West" or the "Company"), a leading supplier of electric, CNG, gas and clean diesel buses, today announced the receipt of a new order for 17 Vicinity Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses totaling more than $5 million. These buses are expected to be delivered in Q4 2021.

"As cities across North America transition their public transportation fleets to vehicles fueled by clean energy alternatives like electric and CNG, we expect to see additional strong demand for our CNG Vicinity bus line," said William Trainer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Grande West. "Government regulations are mandating a reduction in nitrogen oxide and greenhouse gas emissions - a natural tailwind for our CNG product line given compressed natural gas is the cleanest burning transportation fuel on the market today.

"In the coming years, stricter mandates will propel the transition to zero emission electric vehicles, where our Vicinity Lightning EV bus is rapidly gaining attention as the natural progression of a more sustainable public transportation system. We look forward to working closely with customers as we continue to tailor the next-generation of electric vehicles to their exacting needs," concluded Trainer.

About Grande West Transportation Group

Grande West Transportation Group (TSXV:BUS)(OTCQX:BUSXF)(FRA:6LG) is a leading supplier of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel buses for both public and commercial enterprise use in the U.S and Canada. The Company's flagship line of Vicinity buses, which maintain a dominant market share in Canada, are produced by the Company's world-class manufacturing partners or at the Company's Buy America Act compliant assembly facility in Washington state. Grand West's innovative Vicinity Lightning EV bus, enabled through a tier-1 strategic supply agreement with BMW batteries and components, seeks to lead the global transition to more sustainable transit vehicles in the private and public markets. For more information, please visit www.grandewest.com or www.vicinitybus.com for product details.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

SOURCE: Grande West Transportation Group

