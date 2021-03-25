Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.: Galaxy Next Generation's Australian Partner Technology Core, Inc. Awarded Major Contract

Extends Availability of Galaxy's Intercom and Paging to More Than 10,000 Registered Schools in Australia

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2021 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, is pleased to announce that Technology Core, Inc., its distribution partner in Australia, has been awarded the New South Wales state contract.

Technology Core, Inc. has been an OEM partner of Galaxy's since late-2020 for the Company's hearing augmentation and Intercom/paging solutions. This major contract with the New South Wales state provides the availability of Galaxy's Intercom and Paging solution to Australia's more than 10,000 registered schools.

Gary LeCroy, Galaxy's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We so pleased that this recent partnership expanding our availability across the world to Australia has already resulted in such a major contract. This contract award is a great step in increasing our products visibility into the Australian market. Technology Core became a partner late last year and this is a significant achievement in getting traction on the products we manufacture for them now that the New South Wales state has a vehicle to purchase from."

About Technology Core, Inc.

Technology Core, (previously trading as TeamBoard Australia) has been a leader in the design, manufacture and supply of interactive solutions since 1987. Responding to customer feedback, we wanted to expand our product offerings to schools and businesses and as such the brand HDinteractive was born.

We now distribute a wide range of interactive solutions, including Multi Touch Screens, Interactive Whiteboards, Projectors and Sound Systems, as well as Software and Student Response Systems to customers all around Australia. We are a complete solutions provider and as such provide installation and/or assembly on our hardware. We also provide training and after sales support for all of our products. As a result of our dedication to understanding customer needs and curriculum outcomes we are an approved supplier on a number of Australian Government contracts.

For additional information on Technology Core, Inc., please visit: https://technologycore.com.au/

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB:GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

For additional information, please visit our website at: www.galaxynext.us

